Q3 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Decreased by Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

