Q3 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

