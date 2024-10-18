Q3 EPS Forecast for Sherritt International Cut by Analyst

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sherritt International in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

