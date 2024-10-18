Raymond James Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
