Raymond James Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.04.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.80.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

