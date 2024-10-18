Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) versus Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Head to Head Comparison

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Neometals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.11% 17.81% 6.10% Neometals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and Neometals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $14.96 billion 4.32 $1.73 billion $5.97 34.44 Neometals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Neometals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic Services and Neometals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 9 0 2.50 Neometals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services presently has a consensus target price of $211.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Neometals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Republic Services beats Neometals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia. Neometals Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

