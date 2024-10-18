Reviewing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane NXT and Haitian International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $1.39 billion 2.37 $188.30 million $3.17 18.26 Haitian International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Haitian International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Haitian International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crane NXT and Haitian International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crane NXT currently has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Haitian International.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Haitian International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 12.97% 24.25% 10.55% Haitian International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Haitian International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT



Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Haitian International



Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies. In addition, it provides metal surface treatment, metal heat treatment processing, and electroplating processing services; and real estate, logistics, human resource, technology development, and technical services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Kwai Fong, Hong Kong.

