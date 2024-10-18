Reviewing Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mynd.ai and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mynd.ai alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 1 2 1 0 2.00

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 129.52%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -17.63% -20.26% -11.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynd.ai and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mynd.ai and Gaotu Techedu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.15 -$37.86 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $3.51 billion 0.23 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -39.38

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mynd.ai beats Gaotu Techedu on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national-post graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; foreign language courses; overseas study related services; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. In addition, the company designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes; publishes reference books comprising Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions for the college entrance examination; and develops, expands, and upgrades education-centric digital products and solutions, as well as learning apps. Further, it offers books and digitalized auxiliary learning tools, such as smart devices and translation pens; and online tutoring services. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.