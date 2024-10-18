Reviewing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Cadeler A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $503.74 million 0.60 $26.32 million $0.76 8.47 Cadeler A/S $123.07 million 19.37 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Cadeler A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.16%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 7.02% 8.76% 4.66% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

