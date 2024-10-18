Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 281 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

