Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

