Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 455 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 52.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

