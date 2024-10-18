Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $270,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 20.5% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

