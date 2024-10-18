Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

