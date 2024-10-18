RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Stake Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OPP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.