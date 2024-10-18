Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.02. 8,870,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,540,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

