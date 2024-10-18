RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.49 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.03). RM shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 6,165 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30.

Get RM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Cook purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.76 ($3,871.45). Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.