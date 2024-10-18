Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

