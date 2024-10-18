Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.24.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

