Roland Carter Sells 25,893 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Roland Carter sold 25,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,621 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £419,725.53 ($548,087.66).

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,626 ($21.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,829 ($23.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,739.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707.86.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.16) price target for the company.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

