Royal Bank of Canada Increases USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $27.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

