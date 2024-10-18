Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 44,653 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VITL opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VITL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.