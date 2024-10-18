Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,178.75 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.