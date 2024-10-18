Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

