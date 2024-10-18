Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,312 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

