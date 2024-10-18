Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,432 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,432 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $4,404,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

