Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,227 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.