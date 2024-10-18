Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCV opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

