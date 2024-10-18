Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of AB High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,173,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,992 shares in the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.31 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

