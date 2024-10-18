Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $8,646,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

