Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

