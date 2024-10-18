Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $849,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

