Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Esquire Financial Price Performance
Shares of ESQ opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $67.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.
Esquire Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
