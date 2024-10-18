Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BATS VSGX opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

