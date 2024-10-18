Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,700. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

