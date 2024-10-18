Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

