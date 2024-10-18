Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,220 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 715,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 317,031 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.