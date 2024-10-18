Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,220 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 715,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 317,031 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

