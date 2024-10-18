Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $380,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.38 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.