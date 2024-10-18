Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LiveRamp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 323,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

RAMP stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

