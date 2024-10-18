Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

