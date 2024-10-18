Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,494 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 320,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 529.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

