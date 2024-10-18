Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 176.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

