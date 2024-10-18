Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.