Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $142.46 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

