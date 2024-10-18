Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $77,760,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $22,501,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,859,000 after acquiring an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 160,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

