Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

