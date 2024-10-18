Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

