Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Scholar Rock worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

