Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.59 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.66). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.65), with a volume of 535,694 shares trading hands.
Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £244.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4,980.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75.
Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.
About Schroder Real Estate Invest
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.
