SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.52 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 221,868 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £54.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at SDI Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($75,737.79). Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging and sensing and control applications worldwide. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand; and camera that have applications in astronomy field under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand.

Featured Stories

